Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 101300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

