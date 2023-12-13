PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:PAR opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.
