PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PAR opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 387.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

