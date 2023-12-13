PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.39.
PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PacWest Bancorp
Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp
PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $894.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.34%.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PacWest Bancorp
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.