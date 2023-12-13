OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $5.09 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.75. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

