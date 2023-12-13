Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6,716.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,553 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.75. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

