Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 64,222 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

