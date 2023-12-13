Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,563 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.05. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

