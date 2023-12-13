Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 34,428 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 134.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

