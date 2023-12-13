OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Purchased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after buying an additional 68,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

OFG opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.12.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $598,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,800.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

