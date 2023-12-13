NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Martino Ronald Sells 5,014 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

