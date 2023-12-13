Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,542 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 357,613 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Adobe worth $1,047,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $673,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 11.1% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $4,401,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 728,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,392,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 12.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $288.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

