Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.30

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 131978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,153 shares of company stock valued at $24,127,999. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.