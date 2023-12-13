Nick Wiles Acquires 50,000 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £232,000 ($291,237.76).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Nick Wiles bought 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £127.75 ($160.37).

On Friday, September 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 1,209 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £6,637.41 ($8,332.17).

PayPoint Price Performance

Shares of LON:PAY opened at GBX 481 ($6.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 518.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 504.19. PayPoint plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585.75 ($7.35). The firm has a market cap of £349.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.60, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

PayPoint Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,837.21%.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

