Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

