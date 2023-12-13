MorphoSys AG Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for MorphoSys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will earn ($3.04) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MorphoSys’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $26,056,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

