Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) SVP Christopher H. Briggs Sells 1,519 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 1,519 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $16,815.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mitek Systems Price Performance
MITK stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MITK
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitek Systems
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.