Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) SVP Christopher H. Briggs Sells 1,519 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 1,519 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $16,815.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

