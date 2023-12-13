Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Sells 56,113 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scipio Maximus Carnecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $136,935.90.

On Monday, November 6th, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $526.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $440,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 161,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MITK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

