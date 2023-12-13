Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

