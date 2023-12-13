Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan Sells 24,681 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.25.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.