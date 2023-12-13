Michael Allcock Sells 5,900 Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) insider Michael Allcock sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £18,998 ($23,848.86).

FW Thorpe Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TFW stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.18) on Wednesday. FW Thorpe Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 320 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 460 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 373.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,752.63 and a beta of 0.58.

FW Thorpe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a GBX 4.84 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.62. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,157.89%.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

