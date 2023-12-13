Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $858.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.23.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

