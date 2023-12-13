McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22,193.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 71,020 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 3.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,212,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $356,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

MCD stock opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.64. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.