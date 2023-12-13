Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 7.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.32.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.07 and a 200-day moving average of $395.29. The firm has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.