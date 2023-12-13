Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Auxier Asset Management’s 6th Largest Position

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $268,923,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.