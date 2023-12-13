Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Markel Group worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,393.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,422.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,427.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.