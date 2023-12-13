Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total value of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

