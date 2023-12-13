Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 49,035 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,035 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 4.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NIKE stock opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

