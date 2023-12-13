Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 261 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %
DEO opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.