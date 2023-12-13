Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 261 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.48.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

