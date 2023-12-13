LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

