LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

