Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 11/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter. Lennar has set its Q4 guidance at $4.40-4.75 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at $4.40-$4.75 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

LEN stock opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.64.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,447,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 457,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.89.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

