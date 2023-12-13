Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises about 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Leidos worth $18,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3,864.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 410,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.