Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.