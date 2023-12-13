Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 68.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.30. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $149.74.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

