Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Sold by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC cut its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC owned about 0.22% of Landsea Homes worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSEA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

LSEA stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $439.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $277.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $99,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,595 shares of company stock worth $349,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

