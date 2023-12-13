Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Elias Farhat Sells 18,943 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elias Farhat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $99,888.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Elias Farhat sold 2,258 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $23,325.14.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $277.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 75,534 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on LSEA

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.