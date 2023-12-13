Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $731.24 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $738.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $662.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.28.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.