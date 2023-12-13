Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.55

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 63123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -138.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,347. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 433.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 72,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 321.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 43,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

