Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) COO James A. Sullivan Sells 3,781 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $166,704.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KOP opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $896.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after buying an additional 73,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koppers by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

