Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
Koç Holding A.S. stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Koç Holding A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.
About Koç Holding A.S.
