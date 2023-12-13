Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

Koç Holding A.S. stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Koç Holding A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

