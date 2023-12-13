Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is Alpha Square Group S LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud comprises about 14.1% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned about 1.27% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

NASDAQ:KC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.20.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.