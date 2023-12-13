Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Financial Survey

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) and Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Keppel DC REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -12.54% -2.10% -1.10% Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $734.35 million 1.58 -$36.40 million ($0.42) -12.73 Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paramount Group and Keppel DC REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Keppel DC REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Group and Keppel DC REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 1 1 0 1.75 Keppel DC REIT 1 0 1 0 2.00

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential downside of 17.68%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Keppel DC REIT

(Get Free Report)

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy. Keppel DC REIT's investments comprise an optimal mix of colocation, fully-fitted and shell and core assets, as well as debt securities issued by NetCo which holds network assets9 , thereby reinforcing the diversity and resiliency of its portfolio. Keppel DC REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (the Manager) and is sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

