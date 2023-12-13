Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Acquisition Trading Down 10.1 %

Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

