JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,661.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 259,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after acquiring an additional 245,162 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE JPM opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $463.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $160.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.