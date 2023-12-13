Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,405 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,726,000 after buying an additional 842,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

