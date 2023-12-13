Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance

JFBC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

