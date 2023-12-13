Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) EVP Patrick Hill Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:J opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

