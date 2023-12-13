iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.