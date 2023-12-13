iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $466.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

