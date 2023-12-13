Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,474. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.